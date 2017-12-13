A baby girl born with her heart outside her body has defied the odds to survive the extremely rare condition, in what is believed to be a UK first. Vanellope Hope Wilkins was due to be delivered on Christmas Eve before a rare condition meant she had to be born prematurely by caesarean section on November 22 at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester. The condition, ectopia cordis, which was discovered during a scan after nine weeks’ pregnancy, showed the baby’s heart and part of her stomach were growing on the outside of her body, the Press Association reported. Her parents, Naomi Findlay and Dean Wilkins, of Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, said the first scans led doctors to tell them that “termination” was the only option.

Ben Birchall - PA Images via Getty Images Vanellope was born with the rare condition ectopia cordis, which means her heart grew outside of her body in the womb

And experts, including the consultant cardiologist, have said that they do not know of a case in the UK where a baby has survived such a condition. Speaking of when she first found out about the condition, mother-of-two Naomi said: “I burst into tears. When we did the research we just couldn’t physically look because the condition came with so many problems. “All the way through it, it was ‘the chances of survival are next to none, the only option is to terminate, we can offer counselling’ and things like that. “In the end I just said that termination is not an option for me, if it was to happen naturally then so be it.” Explaining what it felt like after the birth, the 31-year-old full-time mum said: “I started to panic, I actually felt physically sick because I actually thought there was a big possibility I wouldn’t be able to see her or hear her or anything really.

PA Wire/PA Images Vanellope with her mum Naomi Findlay and dad Dean Wilkins

“But when she came out and she came out crying that was it, the relief fell out of me.” Describing her emotions almost three weeks after Vanellope was born, Naomi said: “I just want to climb into her cot and take her place, just to let her breathe a little bit.” Dean, who works as a builder, said: “We still didn’t know what we were looking at when we saw the scan, it looked like a little hamster with a hat on. “We were told that our best bet was to terminate and my whole world just fell to bits.” The 43-year-old father-of-three said the couple were told the first 10 minutes after birth were crucial.

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust/PA Vanellope survived the condition in what experts believe is a 'UK first'