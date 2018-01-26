Reese Witherspoon has urged fans to accept her for who she is after she appeared to have a third leg on the cover of the new Vanity Fair. The ‘Big Little Lies’ star’s extra limb was highlighted by eagle-eyed fans, who took to Twitter to point out that her legs are crossed at the side of her in the pic, but she also appears to have another leg at the back.

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space wifey 👑 (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote: “Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah... if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)” However, Vanity Fair have denied it’s a Photoshop fail, insisting it is just the lining of Reese’s dress.

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

And Oprah Winfrey is also getting in on the extra limb action. In another pic from the magazine’s A-list shoot, the chat show queen appears to have three hands. Oprah is seen holding Reese by the waist as the pair laugh with Tom Hanks, but she also has two hands in front of her.

oprah has three hands & reese has three legs, and we are here for accepting them for who they are!! 2018 is all about LOVING OUR BODIES!! pic.twitter.com/TX7L2JIDno — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 25, 2018

Responded to Reese’s tweets, Oprah said: “I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand.” Addressing the error, Vanity Fair tweeted: “While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon’s three legs, unfortunately it’s just the lining of her dress. “As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands? (We are correcting this error​ online​.)”

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

The issue features 12 stars and one journalist on the cover, focusing in part on the Time’s Up movement to end sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Vanity Fair

Other stars featured alongside Reese and Oprah include Jessica Chastain, Harrison Ford, Clare Foy, Michael B Jordan, Zandaya, Gal Gadot, Nicole Kidman and journalist Graydon Carter.