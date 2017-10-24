Inside London's Design-Your-Own Diamond Store Where You Can Create Ethical Engagement Rings

Those in the market for an engagement ring can now watch their idea go from design to completion at a “diamond concept store” in London’s Piccadilly.
Vashi, in London’s Piccadilly, gives customers the choice to choose the way their jewellery is made, which is convenient as most women say they’d like to choose their own diamond, according to a survey by jeweller Mappin & Webb.
“The concept as you come into the store is that you can choose your own diamond,” explained the shops owner Vashi Dominguez.
Once a piece has been designed - with the customer picking out the band style, setting, diamond shape, and metal, - it is then made in store by a professional.
Vashi’s has a policy of only using ethically sourced diamonds and the company purchases the diamonds straight from diamond cutters.
“We’re getting written guarantees confirming these diamonds are ethically sourced,” Dominguez told HuffPost UK.
“And we’re able to pass these guarantees on to our customers.”
If you want to create your own ring, just visit the store located in 46 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London, or Vashi’s website with prices starting at £299 for ring settings.