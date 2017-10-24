Inside London's Design-Your-Own Diamond Store Where You Can Create Ethical Engagement Rings

Those in the market for an engagement ring can now watch their idea go from design to completion at a “diamond concept store” in London’s Piccadilly.

Vashi, in London’s Piccadilly, gives customers the choice to choose the way their jewellery is made, which is convenient as most women say they’d like to choose their own diamond, according to a survey by jeweller Mappin & Webb.

“The concept as you come into the store is that you can choose your own diamond,” explained the shops owner Vashi Dominguez.