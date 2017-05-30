You Can Now Buy Approved Vegan Condoms For 100% Guilt-Free Sex

Vegans can now enjoy sex knowing that their contraception is free from animal by-products thanks to a new condom brand.

The Green Condom Club has developed a range of condoms that do not contain casein - a milk-derived protein that’s used in the making of many rubber latex condoms.

The new products are also gluten-free and paraben-free. The latter is a chemical commonly used as a preservative in cosmetics, which some have linked to breast cancer.

What’s more, the condoms don’t have that distinctive plastic-like smell.

The company isn’t the first to create vegan condoms - for example, American company Glyde has been selling them since 2014 - but it’s the first condom brand to be certified with the European V-Label.

The official certification guarantees that no ingredients of animal origin have been used and no testing has been carried out on animals.