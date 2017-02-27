Listening to your co-workers brag about how many pancakes they’ve scoffed can be annoying when you’re vegan.

But you’ll want to indulge in Pancake Day with the rest of them after feasting your eyes on this recipe by Simon Roshdy at The Diet Kitchen.

The recipe is 100% vegan-friendly and takes just five minutes to make.

These are the ingredients you’ll need:

80g or 1/2 cup flour

1/2 tbsp sweetener or sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

110g or 1/2 cup vegan milk

60g or 2/3 cup Blueberries

Enjoy!