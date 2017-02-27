All Sections
    LIFESTYLE
    27/02/2017 17:17 GMT

    Pancake Day Recipes 2017: How To Make Vegan Pancakes In Five Minutes

    😍 😍 😍

    Listening to your co-workers brag about how many pancakes they’ve scoffed can be annoying when you’re vegan.

    But you’ll want to indulge in Pancake Day with the rest of them after feasting your eyes on this recipe by Simon Roshdy at The Diet Kitchen. 

    The recipe is 100% vegan-friendly and takes just five minutes to make.

    These are the ingredients you’ll need:

    80g or 1/2 cup flour
    1/2 tbsp sweetener or sugar
    1 tbsp baking powder
    Pinch of salt
    110g or 1/2 cup vegan milk
    60g or 2/3 cup Blueberries

    Enjoy! 

