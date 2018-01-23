Vegan Shoes: 5 Pairs You'll Want To Wear From Winter To Spring

With veganism becoming more mainstream, it’s easier to find animal-product-free treats in the supermarket, but for those who choose to wear their vegan ethics on their sleeve (or feet), it can be harder to find appealing shoes .

Vegan shoes can actually now be found on the high street - though identifying them may be a minefield.

It’s not just leather and suede you have to look out for, but also the glue which holds the shoe together as many manufacturers use animal-derived adhesives.