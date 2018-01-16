Veganuary: 11 Surprising Treats You Didn't Know Were Vegan

If you’ve stuck to vegan food for the past fortnight congratulations, you are half way through Veganuary.

We think that deserves a treat and thankfully, there are plenty of products on supermarket shelves that are free from animal by-products. In fact, you’ve probably eaten some of them in the past, without even realising they’re vegan.

A word of warning though: some of these treats do contain palm oil and although this is technically vegan, some vegans do try to avoid it due to its link to deforestation and destroying the habitats of endangered species, such as the Orangutan.

Be sure to check the ingredients on packets to find a treat you’re truly happy to chow down on. Here are 11 of our favourite surprising vegan finds:

1. Fox’s Party Rings