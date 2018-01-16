All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    16/01/2018 08:00 GMT

    Veganuary: 11 Surprising Treats You Didn't Know Were Vegan

    Party Rings for the win.

    If you’ve stuck to vegan food for the past fortnight congratulations, you are half way through Veganuary.

    We think that deserves a treat and thankfully, there are plenty of products on supermarket shelves that are free from animal by-products. In fact, you’ve probably eaten some of them in the past, without even realising they’re vegan.

    A word of warning though: some of these treats do contain palm oil and although this is technically vegan, some vegans do try to avoid it due to its link to deforestation and destroying the habitats of endangered species, such as the Orangutan.

    Be sure to check the ingredients on packets to find a treat you’re truly happy to chow down on. Here are 11 of our favourite surprising vegan finds: 

    1. Fox’s Party Rings

    Foxs

     
    2. Hula Hoops Original 

    KP Snacks

     

     3. Divine 85% Dark Chocolate

    Divine


    4. ASDA Extra Special 4 Garlic & Parsley Ciabatta Breadsticks 

    Asda

     
    5. Refreshers Original Lemon Flavour

    swizzels.com


    6. Waitrose Bourbon Cream Biscuits

    Waitrose


    7. Whole Earth Crunchy Peanut Butter 

    Whole Earth

     

    8. Walkers Sunbites Sweet Chilli Snacks

    Walkers

     

    9. Tesco Strawberry Flavour Lances

    Tesco

     
    10. Drumstick Stickpack 

    swizzels.com

     
    11. McVitie’s Ginger Nuts 

    McVities

    For more inspiration, check out Peta’s list of “accidentally vegan” snacks, but be sure to check ingredients on the packet first as formulations may have changed.

    8 Celebrities On The Benefits Of A Vegan Diet

    SEE ALSO:

    MORE:HealthFood veganveganuary

    Conversations