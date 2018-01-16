Veganuary: 11 Surprising Treats You Didn't Know Were Vegan

If you’ve stuck to vegan food for the past fortnight congratulations, you are half way through Veganuary.
We think that deserves a treat and thankfully, there are plenty of products on supermarket shelves that are free from animal by-products. In fact, you’ve probably eaten some of them in the past, without even realising they’re vegan.
A word of warning though: some of these treats do contain palm oil and although this is technically vegan, some vegans do try to avoid it due to its link to deforestation and destroying the habitats of endangered species, such as the Orangutan.
Be sure to check the ingredients on packets to find a treat you’re truly happy to chow down on. Here are 11 of our favourite surprising vegan finds:
1. Fox’s Party Rings
2. Hula Hoops Original
3. Divine 85% Dark Chocolate
4. ASDA Extra Special 4 Garlic & Parsley Ciabatta Breadsticks
5. Refreshers Original Lemon Flavour
6. Waitrose Bourbon Cream Biscuits
7. Whole Earth Crunchy Peanut Butter
8. Walkers Sunbites Sweet Chilli Snacks
9. Tesco Strawberry Flavour Lances
10. Drumstick Stickpack
11. McVitie’s Ginger Nuts
For more inspiration, check out Peta’s list of “accidentally vegan” snacks, but be sure to check ingredients on the packet first as formulations may have changed.