15 Struggles Of Being A Vegetarian At Christmas

Everyone knows that Christmas is all about food, and it wouldn’t be the same without all the chocolate selection boxes, cold roast potatoes and cheese boards on constant rotation.

But what about when you can’t eat half of the festive foods on offer because you’re vegetarian? You might know that there are plenty of delicious alternatives to meat, but that doesn’t mean the holiday period isn’t a real struggle to navigate.

Here are 15 struggles all vegetarians will recognise.

1. Eye-rolling people who think you want mushroom-en-croute instead of a roast dinner.