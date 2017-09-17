All Sections
    London Fashion Week: Adwoa Aboah Gives The Nearly-Naked Trend A Streetwear Edge On The Versus Runway

    Believe it or not, the string vest is back.

    Adwoa Aboah modelled a look that gives the nearly-naked trend a streetwaer update for spring/summer 2018 on the Versus catwalk.

    Designer Donatella Versace gave the much-maligned string vest a dusting off and styled it as a dress for her diffusion line’s show at London Fashion Week, on Sunday 17 September.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    The string dress is a unisex item, which Versace styled with a long sheer T-shirt on one of her male models.

    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images

    FKA Twigs, Lottie Moss, Ne-Yo and Edward Enninful were on the FROW.

    Darren Gerrish via Getty Images
    FKA Twigs and Lottie Moss attend the VERSUS show during London Fashion Week on 17 September 2017.
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Darren Gerrish via Getty Images
    Lottie Moss.
    Darren Gerrish via Getty Images
    Edward Enninful (R) and Vogue fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen.

    Charlotte Tilbury was responsible for the bold cat-eye beauty look.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BFC via Getty Images
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BFC via Getty Images

    Click through the gallery below to see more looks from the Versus Spring/Summer 18 London Fashion Week runway:

    Versus SS18 London Fashion Week

