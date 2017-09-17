Adwoa Aboah modelled a look that gives the nearly-naked trend a streetwaer update for spring/summer 2018 on the Versus catwalk.
Designer Donatella Versace gave the much-maligned string vest a dusting off and styled it as a dress for her diffusion line’s show at London Fashion Week, on Sunday 17 September.
The string dress is a unisex item, which Versace styled with a long sheer T-shirt on one of her male models.
FKA Twigs, Lottie Moss, Ne-Yo and Edward Enninful were on the FROW.
Charlotte Tilbury was responsible for the bold cat-eye beauty look.
Click through the gallery below to see more looks from the Versus Spring/Summer 18 London Fashion Week runway: