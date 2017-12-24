Vice Admits ‘Boy’s Club’ Culture Allowed Sexual Harassment To Flourish

Vice Media has issued an apology, admitting the media company had allowed a “boy’s club” atmosphere including sexual harassment to flourish.

Vice Chief Executive Officer Shane Smith and co-founder Suroosh Alvi released a statement after the New York Times published a story outlining four settlements by the company involving allegations of sexual harassment or defamation against Vice employees. The newspaper also reported that more than two dozen women had experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct at the company.

In the emailed statement addressing Vice staff, Smith and Alvi said three employees had been fired for “unacceptable behavior.” Smith and Alvi also laid out steps the company is taking to improve the work atmosphere for women, including hiring a new human resources chief and committing to equal pay for men and women by the end of 2018.