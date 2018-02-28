Labour has accused the Conservatives of allowing universities to hand vice-chancellors an “immoral” increase in financial benefits since 2010.

It comes after staff at 61 universities across the country walked out over planned cuts to their pensions.

Angela Rayner, the shadow education secretary, said Labour would end the pay difference by imposing a 20:1 salary ratio at publicly funded institutions including in universities - as first outlined in its 2017 manifesto.

“It is a kick in the teeth to students struggling with £9,000+ fees that vice-chancellor’s benefit packages have increased by an eye-watering 227%,” she said.

Labour said its analysis of data published by the Times Higher Education Supplement showed in 2010 total vice-chancellors benefits amounted to £633,999, by 2016 this had increased to £2,071,393.