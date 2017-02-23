Furious union bosses have called for government action after it emerged that university leaders now earn on average more than £277,000 a year. Research from the University and College Union (UCU) revealed that some vice chancellors are receiving packages worth more than £450,000, while others are spending almost £500 a night on luxury hotels. UCU general secretary Sally Hunt has slammed the news as an “embarrassment” to the sector, accusing bosses of spending “students’ fees with impunity”.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Vice-chancellors, including the University of Bath's Dame Glynis Breakwell, pictured, are being paid up to £450,000 a year

While 24 universities increased the pay packets of their vice chancellors by 10% or more during the 2015/16 academic year, three leaders received a boost of a fifth or more. During the same period, university staff received just a 1% pay increase, leading them to stage a two-day walk out in May. The University of Bath’s Dame Glynis Breakwell was revealed to be the highest earner among uni leaders, taking home £451,000. The psychologist caused outrage among students last year after it was revealed that, despite her impressive salary, she claimed more than £20,000 a year in expenses - including £2 for a packet of biscuits. But the Dame is not the only boss who has run up some controversial expenses. In 12 months, the University of Warwick funded £46,348 worth of flights, 99% of which were taken business or first class, while Professor Sir Keith Burnett of Sheffield University spent £24,433 in a year on hotels.

XiXinXing via Getty Images Union bosses have called on the government to take action