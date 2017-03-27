‘Line Of Duty’ star Vicky McClure has admitted she would love to take on the role of James Bond, having become one of the names linked to the role.
The actress has said it would be “genius” move if bosses were to cast her as the first female 007.
Vicky has become an unlikely contender to replace Daniel Craig as the British spy in recent weeks, and she has now responded to the speculation in an interview with The Sun.
“I’ve lapped it up – why not?” she said. “This rumour is a very funny thing to have happened.
“A Nottingham girl playing Bond is never going to happen in a million years.
“But it would be genius if it did, wouldn’t it?”
James Norton is the bookies’ favourite to be the new Bond, while other names in the frame include Aiden Turner, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy.
Vicky certainly has the acting chops to take over the lead role in the espionage film franchise.
As well as appearing as DS Kate Flemming in BBC One’s ‘Line Of Duty’, she’s appeared in a number of TV’s most critically acclaimed shows.
She played Frances ‘Lol’ Jenkins in the ‘This Is England’ series, for which she won a Bafta Award for Best Actress in 2011.
Vicky also starred in the second series of ‘Broadchurch’ as journalist Karen White, and most recently played the creepy Paula in BBC One’s maternity leave thriller ‘The Replacement’.