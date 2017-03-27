‘Line Of Duty’ star Vicky McClure has admitted she would love to take on the role of James Bond, having become one of the names linked to the role.

The actress has said it would be “genius” move if bosses were to cast her as the first female 007.

Vicky has become an unlikely contender to replace Daniel Craig as the British spy in recent weeks, and she has now responded to the speculation in an interview with The Sun.