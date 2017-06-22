Vicky Pattison has opened up about her decision to leave ‘Loose Women’, after just six months on the panel.
The ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winner stepped down from her role on the ITV daytime show last year, and has now claimed she felt like she was too young to offer good opinions as a panellist.
Speaking on ‘Lorraine’, Vicky said: “I can’t thank the ‘Loose Women’ team and everybody at ITV enough for giving me such an amazing opportunity, but for me, I think I tried to run before I could walk.
“I think there were maybe certain things that were discussed and certain debates that we’d have, and I’d be desperate to get involved but I’d feel a little bit like, ‘I really don’t have an opinion on this’.
“It was marriage, and it was kids. At the time, I couldn’t even get a lad to text me back.”
After leaving the series last September, Vicky was forced to clear up rumours producers had axed her from the line-up over her partying ways.
She insisted she had only ever signed a contract to appear over the summer period, and teased other “exciting projects”, which eventually turned out to be her role hosting ‘I’m A Celebrity’ spin-off ‘Extra Camp’.
Vicky faced criticism for her presenting skills on the ITV2 show, and later admitted the negative response had a negative effect on her .
Speaking to the Daily Star, she described presenting the show as “the hardest thing I’ve ever done”.
“People were calling me a horrible fat cow, a bad role model, a shit TV presenter. It affected my confidence. I came off after the first night and looked on Twitter and phoned my boyfriend in absolute hysterics.
“People were so savage, they just turned on me. I went from, ‘Isn’t Vicky so down-to-earth and fun’, to ‘Why the fuck does she think she can be a TV presenter?’.”
‘Lorraine’ airs weekdays at 8.30am on ITV.