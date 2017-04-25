A judge at the centre of a rape “victim-blaming” controversy has compared her comments to warning people about locking their doors to protect themselves from burglars. In her last case before retiring earlier this year, Judge Lindsey Kushner angered campaigners and Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Dame Vera Baird after suggesting that women’s “disinhibited behaviour” while drunk could put them at greater risk of being raped. Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, she agreed that the only person responsible for rape was the rapist, and insisted her intention was to “stop (women) getting raped in the first place”, after she likened her remarks to telling people to take precautions against thieves.

ITV Judge Lindsey Kushner has defended her comments, which were criticised as 'victim-blaming', by comparing her comments to warnings householders given to protect themselves from burglars

She said: “We don’t like burglars and they shouldn’t burgle. “But we do lock our doors at night and anybody who leaves them open, they’re not protecting themselves and their belongings.” Responding to Dame Vera’s “victim-blaming” criticism, she said: “First I wondered whether she’d been given the whole quote. “But I didn’t worry about it too much, because I’m sure, whatever a judge says, there are people waiting to criticise what they’re saying.” Judge Kushner’s sentencing remarks came as she jailed rapist Ricardo Rodrigues-Fortes-Gomes for six years at Manchester Crown Court for two counts of rape and begged girls and women to keep in mind that people who are “potential defendants to rape” target girls who have been drinking. She said that while there was “absolutely no excuse” for sex attacks and women were entitled to “drink themselves into the ground”, such behaviour could make them “less likely to be believed” than a sober victim, in comments that were criticised for discouraging rape victims from coming forward.

Judge Lindsey Kushner has caused controversy with her comments about women drinking and rape. Are her words sensible or insulting? pic.twitter.com/0LbPKW52WX — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 24, 2017