So, it turns out Victoria Beckham may have oversold her supposed ‘Carpool Karaoke’ appearance.

Earlier in the week, the former Spice Girls singer got us all excited when she teased some “top secret filming” on her Instagram story, later fanning the flames by sharing a clip of herself and James in a car with the caption: “Carpool karaoke.”

The footage they filmed together has now been aired on James’s US talk show, and the bad news is the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ was actually just a gag in a much longer sketch based around the 1980s classic, ‘Mannequin’.

The good news is, it’s actually still pretty funny.