Victoria Beckham shared an adorable photo of herself cuddling five-year-old Harper in bed on a Sunday morning.
The sweet mother-daughter snap, posted on Sunday 11 June, showed her cradling Harper while they both appeared to be snoozing.
“Such a cute photo,” one person commented. “Those two have such a strong bond. The entire family seems very close and connected.”
Another wrote: “Absolutely adore cuddles with my little girl, too.”
The Beckham family often share photos that give us family goals.
And while the mum posted the adorable mother-daughter snap, her 14-year-old son Romeo hilariously trolled her brightly-coloured outfit on Instagram.
Romeo shared a photo of his mum’s orange and green combo and compared her to a carrot.
“Hilarious!” he wrote in the caption.
But despite the trolling, we know Romeo and his mum have a great mother-son relationship.
Sharing a selfie of themselves back in April 2017, Romeo wrote about his mum: “You are the most amazing mum and you are perfect in every way.
“I love how you make me laugh every day and whatever happens you always seem to be happy. I love you to the moon and back.”
Cuties.