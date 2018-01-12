Victoria Beckham To Celebrate Her Fashion Brand's 10 Year Anniversary At London Fashion Week

Come September 2018, Victoria Beckham will be showing her 10th-anniversary show at London Fashion Week . The designer and ex-Spice Girl will be debuting her collection for the first time in London, after previously showing in New York.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jan 10, 2018 at 7:52am PST

Sadly we will have to wait a while, as Beckham is saving the big move until September’s Fashion Week.

However, she will be beginning a transitional process at the upcoming fashion weeks in February.

Beckham will be changing the way she showcases her collections beginning with a walk down memory lane this February by showcasing during “intimate presentations” at James Burden Mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

This is a nod to her early days as a designer where Beckham held appointments with clients, rather than producing an entire collection.