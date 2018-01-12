Victoria Beckham To Celebrate Her Fashion Brand's 10 Year Anniversary At London Fashion Week

Come September 2018, Victoria Beckham will be showing her 10th-anniversary show at London Fashion Week. The designer and ex-Spice Girl will be debuting her collection for the first time in London, after previously showing in New York.
Sadly we will have to wait a while, as Beckham is saving the big move until September’s Fashion Week.
However, she will be beginning a transitional process at the upcoming fashion weeks in February.
Beckham will be changing the way she showcases her collections beginning with a walk down memory lane this February by showcasing during “intimate presentations” at James Burden Mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
This is a nod to her early days as a designer where Beckham held appointments with clients, rather than producing an entire collection.
According to WWD, Victoria Beckham - the design house - has acquired £30 million investment from London-based private investment firm Neo Investment Partners in exchange for a minority stake in Beckham’s company.
This means more special pieces and an ability to grow the brand globally and through brick and mortar stores.
In the past few seasons, London Fashion Week has quietened down in celebrity attendees, which will hopefully change now Beckham is showing.
But what do we want from VB this September? A real show.