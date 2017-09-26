All Sections
    26/09/2017 11:22 BST

    Victoria Beckham Has Taken The Nearly-Naked Trend From NSFW To Office-Ready

    Just add the VB smirk and you're all set.

    Victoria Beckham attended an event at her Dover street store for an Instagram live session dressed in an ensemble from her autumn/winter 17 collection. 

    The most eye-catching garment was a work appropriate take on the nearly-naked trend, a pale blue sheer button-up blouse. 

    Neil Mockford via Getty Images

    VB made the revealing get-up seem like everyday office attire, while others would have reserved the trendy look for sunny brunches on vacation.

    The blouse was paired with a layered chiffon navy skirt and heeled boots of an ox blood hue.

    Neil Mockford via Getty Images

    But at £535, the pastel blue mesh and poplin shirt is not exactly cheap. 

    The whole ensemble was seen at the designer’s A/W17 catwalk, ox blood clutch and all.

    Victoria Beckham

    The outfit was polished with Beckham’s customary up do and black shades. 

    She kept the detailing - makeup, jewellery - minimalistic to complete the chic look. 

    Neil Mockford via Getty Images

    Conversations