Victoria Beckham attended an event at her Dover street store for an Instagram live session dressed in an ensemble from her autumn/winter 17 collection.
The most eye-catching garment was a work appropriate take on the nearly-naked trend, a pale blue sheer button-up blouse.
VB made the revealing get-up seem like everyday office attire, while others would have reserved the trendy look for sunny brunches on vacation.
The blouse was paired with a layered chiffon navy skirt and heeled boots of an ox blood hue.
But at £535, the pastel blue mesh and poplin shirt is not exactly cheap.
The whole ensemble was seen at the designer’s A/W17 catwalk, ox blood clutch and all.
The outfit was polished with Beckham’s customary up do and black shades.
She kept the detailing - makeup, jewellery - minimalistic to complete the chic look.