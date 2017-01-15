Victoria Beckham is reportedly taking special measures to ensure her former Spice Girls bandmates don’t perform their old hits during their forthcoming reunion.
According to reports, VB is even taking legal action to ensure that remaining members Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner don’t sing any of the tracks they co-wrote as a five-piece during any upcoming live shows.
An insider told The Sun that the three stars were “devastated” at Victoria’s decision, adding: “Victoria was a huge part of their lives and now she is using lawyers to block their comeback. Victoria is proud of her Spice Girls history but this suggests she wants to cut all links with the group which transformed her life.
“She is resorting to aggressive legal letters and it is an extremely sad way for things to end after all they have been through together.”
Last year, Victoria admitted she wished her former bandmates well “as a new group”, but claimed it would be “a bit sad” if they were to sing old Spice Girls songs on tour.
She claimed: “They should sing their own material though, because what we did in the Spice Girls was so special. If they sang Spice Girls songs I think I might be a bit sad.”
Over the summer, similar claims about former member Melanie C - who also opted out of being involved in the reunion - launching a lawsuit emerged in the press.
Perhaps fortunately for the two, it seems that the plans for a reunion may have been scuppered, with reports over the weekend claiming that Geri had decided not to push forward with the plans, shortly after discovering she was pregnant with her second child.