Victoria Beckham is reportedly taking special measures to ensure her former Spice Girls bandmates don’t perform their old hits during their forthcoming reunion.

According to reports, VB is even taking legal action to ensure that remaining members Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner don’t sing any of the tracks they co-wrote as a five-piece during any upcoming live shows.

Raymond Hall via Getty Images Victoria Beckham

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images The launch of musical 'Viva Forever' was the last time all five Spice Girls appeared together publicly

Last year, Victoria admitted she wished her former bandmates well “as a new group”, but claimed it would be “a bit sad” if they were to sing old Spice Girls songs on tour.

She claimed: “They should sing their own material though, because what we did in the Spice Girls was so special. If they sang Spice Girls songs I think I might be a bit sad.”

Dave Benett via Getty Images The group at the peak of their success in 1997

Over the summer, similar claims about former member Melanie C - who also opted out of being involved in the reunion - launching a lawsuit emerged in the press.

Perhaps fortunately for the two, it seems that the plans for a reunion may have been scuppered, with reports over the weekend claiming that Geri had decided not to push forward with the plans, shortly after discovering she was pregnant with her second child.

