We don’t mean to alarm you but there’s something very peculiar going on in the Victoria Derbyshire studio.
The daily current affairs program has a worrying obsession with mugs and it’s been going on right before our very eyes.
Eagle-eyed Guardian writer Stuart Heritage noticed that there are a disproportionately high number of mugs to humans ratio on the set of the BBC show.
He supplied plenty of evidence to back it up.
But why so many mugs? There has to be a reason - especially since one purported guest claimed told they couldn’t give her one to take home.
Theories have emerged.
Some darker than others.
Victoria has now finally responded to the controversy and turns out she’s the maverick we suspected all along.