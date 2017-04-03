Victoria Derbyshire Takes Off Wig In Emotional Video Following Cancer Treatment

Victoria Derbyshire has shared an emotional video in which she removed the wig she had been wearing since losing her hair to cancer.
The BBC broadcaster was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2015. In a video posted on her Facebook page on Monday, she said she lost around three quarters of her hair due to chemotherapy.
“I have to say losing my hair was the worst bit about cancer treatment for me, more so than having a mastectomy,” she said in the video.
“Don’t judge me for that, it’s just the way I felt.
“I’m grateful for this wig actually, because it helped me get on with things, go to work, live my life normally without worrying. But it is time for it to go.”
In the video, she then removed the wig and revealed her natural, slightly shorter hair underneath.
“It’s come back as thick as it was, if not thicker,” she said. “As shiny as it was, slightly more ringlety [sic] than it was before.”
The 48-year-old said she felt nervous about revealing her natural hair, but added that she wanted to help other women struggling with the effects of cancer treatment.
“I am apprehensive about taking my wig off, because this is not me,” she said while gesturing to her hair.
“But, I know it doesn’t really matter what my hair looks like. The point is, this is proof, if proof were needed, that once chemotherapy is complete, your hair does grow back.
“When you’re in some of those dark moments during chemo you do doubt that... but your body does slowly renew itself once chemo is complete and there’s something really optimistic about that.”
After posting the video on Facebook, it wasn’t long before she was inundated with positive comments.
In response to the video, Rachel Rawson, senior clinical nurse specialist at Breast Cancer Care, said: “Victoria’s bravery in sharing how difficult she found hair loss and her worries about no longer wearing a wig will be inspirational to others facing the same anxieties.
“Many women tell us losing their hair is the hardest part of their breast cancer, even tougher than diagnosis or surgery. Wearing a wig gives some women confidence through treatment, but the thought of finally facing the world without it can be daunting. Hair may grow back differently to how it was before, and this can be another stumbling block to feeling like yourself again after breast cancer.
“It’s vital that women have continued support as they face these key moments when moving forward from breast cancer, even years after treatment. Anyone with worries can call Breast Cancer Care’s Helpline on 0808 800 6000.”