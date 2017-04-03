Victoria Derbyshire Takes Off Wig In Emotional Video Following Cancer Treatment

Victoria Derbyshire has shared an emotional video in which she removed the wig she had been wearing since losing her hair to cancer.

The BBC broadcaster was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2015. In a video posted on her Facebook page on Monday, she said she lost around three quarters of her hair due to chemotherapy.

“I have to say losing my hair was the worst bit about cancer treatment for me, more so than having a mastectomy,” she said in the video.

“Don’t judge me for that, it’s just the way I felt.

“I’m grateful for this wig actually, because it helped me get on with things, go to work, live my life normally without worrying. But it is time for it to go.”