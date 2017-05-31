All Sections
    31/05/2017 17:03 BST

    Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Is Back For The Latest Lingerie Campaign

    Good vibes only 💓

    Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is back from maternity leave and starring in the brand’s latest campaign. 

    The 28-year-old Angel - who has also walked the runway for luxury brands such as Chanel and Fendi to Tommy Hilfiger - has been modelling for the lingerie brand since 2010. 

    A behind-the-scenes video for the latest campaign was shared on the brand’s Instagram on Tuesday 30 May, and Swanepoel is at her best. 

    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel from South Africa walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on 10 November 2015 in New York City.

    Clocking up nearly 2 million views already, fans of the brand love it. 

    It's official: @angelcandices is back! 👏🎉

    A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on

    And social media users didn’t hold back in sharing their excitement at Swanepoel’s return. 

    “Yass the Queen is back,” one user wrote. 

    “She’s literally perfect and adorable,” another posted. 

    This is the first VS shoot Swanepoel has starred in since last October when she gave birth to her and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli’s first child - a son who they named Anacã.

    The new lingerie campaign also features other VS models, Sara Sampaio and Stella Maxwell. 

    Play with texture, AKA the lace-up bralette. #SummerLikeAnAngel

    A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on

    Beach day, made: FREE blanket when you spend $75! 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 only.

    A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on

    Beautiful.

