    01/08/2017 10:05 BST

    Victoria's Secret Angel Vita Sidorkina Marries In Italy In An Ivory Zuhair Murad Gown

    What dreams are made of 💕

    Victoria’s Secret angel Vita Sidorkina wore a beautiful Zuhair Murad ivory gown to marry her long-term partner Valerio Morabito in Italy. 

    The couple, who exchanged nuptials on Saturday 29 July at the Ravello Cathedral, Duomo di Ravello in Italy’s Amalfi Coast, celebrated their wedding in style. 

    The Russian model - who first walked for Victoria’s Secret in 2015 - opted for a long-sleeved lace gown with a high neck and open back by the Middle Eastern designer for her big day. 

    Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old model shared a video of dress before she walked down the aisle.

    “A moment before I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life,” she wrote.

    All 4 bridesmaids wore stunning pale pink floor-length gowns. 

    With a celebrity-filled guest list in tow, celebrations took place at the Belmond Hotel Caruso - a former 11th-Century palace - after the couple exchanged vows. 

    Fellow models Iris Van Berne, Melissa Tammerijn and Madison Headrick were also in attendance. 

