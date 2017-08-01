Victoria’s Secret angel Vita Sidorkina wore a beautiful Zuhair Murad ivory gown to marry her long-term partner Valerio Morabito in Italy.

The couple, who exchanged nuptials on Saturday 29 July at the Ravello Cathedral, Duomo di Ravello in Italy’s Amalfi Coast, celebrated their wedding in style.

The Russian model - who first walked for Victoria’s Secret in 2015 - opted for a long-sleeved lace gown with a high neck and open back by the Middle Eastern designer for her big day.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old model shared a video of dress before she walked down the aisle.

“A moment before I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life,” she wrote.