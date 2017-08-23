Anyone eagerly anticipating Fashion Week street style was treated to a preview, thanks to models going to the first round of the Victoria’s Secret call backs.

Press and onlookers lapped up the models as they strutted into VS’s Upper West Side headquarters on Tuesday 22 August.

No one tried too hard; all the ladies seemed to breeze past with an air of assuredness and a big smile for the onlookers.

But the models’ outfits were unmistakably chosen to flaunt - as per Model 101 protocol for castings. Thus the (potential) walkers and Angels looked nothing short of lovely.

Here is a line-up of our faves.