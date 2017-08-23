All Sections
    23/08/2017 10:32 BST

    Victoria's Secret Casting: Aspiring Angels Are Street Style Goals At Call Backs

    Bookmarking these outfits.

    Anyone eagerly anticipating Fashion Week street style was treated to a preview, thanks to models going to the first round of the Victoria’s Secret call backs. 

    Press and onlookers lapped up the models as they strutted into VS’s Upper West Side headquarters on Tuesday 22 August. 

    No one tried too hard; all the ladies seemed to breeze past with an air of assuredness and a big smile for the onlookers. 

    But the models’ outfits were unmistakably chosen to flaunt - as per Model 101 protocol for castings. Thus the (potential) walkers and Angels looked nothing short of lovely.

    Here is a line-up of our faves.  

    A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

    Jasmine Tookes was a care-free beauty as she glided into the building wearing a fluttering blue summer dress, denim jacket and tennis pumps. 

    Gotham via Getty Images

    Hailey Baldwin would be a first-timer if her call back was successful. And we hope it was, because she slayed in her cross-over style crop top and simple skinny jeans. 

    Gotham via Getty Images

    Vogue favourite Liu Wen had one of the more casual looks ,sporting an oversized shirt, frayed denim mini - oh and a casual Chanel bag. 

    Gotham via Getty Images

    Maria Borges was a fresh-faced beauty in a flirty playsuit and red heels. She also had fun with it by completing the look with a pair of red rimmed oversized shades. 

    Gotham via Getty Images

    Izabel Goulart, who is a regular on the VS runway and therefore a shoe-in, literally brought the catwalk to the streets with her long strides and flowing hair. Can you say bad ass?!

    Gotham via Getty Images

    Rising star British model Leomie Anderson kept it sporty with this spandex Alexander Wang jumpsuit. 

