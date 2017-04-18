Victoria's Secret Criticised For 'What Is Sexy' List That Lacks Diversity

Victoria’s Secret’s annual ‘What Is Sexy’ list has been criticised for demonstrating a lack of diversity and inclusivity.

The lingerie brand announced the 2017 winners of their annual ‘Sexy’ awards - featuring women and men who “are at the top of their game, and inspire us to work harder and keep it sexy every day”.

Vanessa Hudgens (Sexiest Style Risk-Taker), Jamie Chung (Sexiest Festival Style), Chrissy Teigen (Sexiest Author) and Priyanka Chopra (Sexiest Red Carpet Look) were the only women selected who represented other ethnicities.

Also, no older or plus-size women or men made the cut leading some people on Twitter to criticise the lingerie brand’s selection.

“Young, white and thin is what’s sexy according to Victoria’s Secret. Where’s the racial diversity? Where’s the size diversity?” one wrote.

Young, white and thin is what's sexy according to VS. Where's the racial diversity? Where's the size diversity.... https://t.co/31Q7u0BtO8 — Jennifer Atilémilé (@jennatilemile) April 16, 2017

“What is sexy? Very white, thin, mostly blonde, and between 20 and 30 according to this very specific Victoria’s Secret list,” another commented.

#whatissexy? Very white, thin, mostly blonde, and between 20 and 30ish according to this v. specific @VictoriasSecret list. pic.twitter.com/OZB5XiMCzL — Cori M. (@corimyles) April 14, 2017

Victoria's Secret decides to tell you #WhatIsSexy. Note: your odds of getting on this list go up if you're young, thin, and white. pic.twitter.com/QXF29vz5in — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 15, 2017

In recent months the fashion industry has taken steps forward in terms of inclusivity, with Nike releasing a new plus-size range, American Vogue celebrating their most diverse cover yet and LiviRae Lingerie refusing to back down after its in-store campaign for women was body shamed - but there’s still a way to go.