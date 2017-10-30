The Victoria’s Secret Angels went all out with their choice of Halloween costumes.
Sara Sampaio went as a fiesty Red Riding Hood who definitely fought back, while Jasmine Tookes took the ‘cat eye’ trend to another level with her classic Cat Woman.
Lais Ribeiro stunned as an electric blue Mystique from X-Men and the biggest props go to Josephine Skriver, who threw the ‘sexy costume’ trend out the window and went full intimidating.
See Sampaio as the Red Riding Hood who could.
And Red Riding Hood wasn’t Sampaio’s only get up for Halloween. The Brazilian model also went as a botched plastic surgeon patient.
According to this Instagram post, Tookes was the black jaguar to her beau Juan David Borrero’s white tiger in a nod to a charitable organisation know as Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation.
Skriver, before the straight-jacket.
Ribeiro also had two costumes. Here she is clown-twinning with fellow model Lays Silva.