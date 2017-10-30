The Victoria’s Secret Angels went all out with their choice of Halloween costumes.

Sara Sampaio went as a fiesty Red Riding Hood who definitely fought back, while Jasmine Tookes took the ‘cat eye’ trend to another level with her classic Cat Woman.

Lais Ribeiro stunned as an electric blue Mystique from X-Men and the biggest props go to Josephine Skriver, who threw the ‘sexy costume’ trend out the window and went full intimidating.