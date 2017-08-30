On Tuesday 29 August, Victoria’s Secret and CBS announced the catwalk show will be filmed in one of China’s most cosmopolitan cities: Shanghai.

Traditionally, the pre-holiday show has always been filmed in New York, with only Miami, Los Angeles and London being the hand-picked exceptions.

Now, the VS team is travelling farther afield and we can only wonder if the designs will give a nod to Shanghai’s vibrant culture.

The fashion giant shared the news to their 56.9 million Instagram followers.

The VS show will air on CBS on 28 November and will be available on E Online for UK and international viewers.

Some of favourite models will make an appearance in this year’s catwalk show, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Jasmine Tookes,, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Sara Sampaio and Taylor Hill.

But we’re particularly excited about the British models (Leomie Anderson, Alexina Graham and Lily Donaldson) walking in the show.