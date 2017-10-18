Victoria’s Secret has released footage of this year’s chosen models being told they made it into the Shanghai show.
The show is one of the most sought-after gigs for models looking to make their mark in the industry.
So it’s not surprising that some the women’s reactions involved extreme displays of happiness: from dancing to crying with joy.
“For every model the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show is one of the biggest things you can book,” said Robin Holzken at the casting. Holzken has previously modelled for the lingerie brand but she was not chosen to be in this year’s show.
“Every girl has put in so much work just to be here,” another model said backstage.
The casting team were seen discussing the process in the video.
“We have such a rigorous elimination process,” said one of the judges. “You have to tick all the boxes. There are no compromises.”
Once the decision had been made, the casting team gushed excitedly: “That’s a really good board. Every girl earned it.”
And some of the Angels took to Instagram to share their joy.