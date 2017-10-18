Victoria’s Secret has released footage of this year’s chosen models being told they made it into the Shanghai show.

The show is one of the most sought-after gigs for models looking to make their mark in the industry.

So it’s not surprising that some the women’s reactions involved extreme displays of happiness: from dancing to crying with joy.

“For every model the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show is one of the biggest things you can book,” said Robin Holzken at the casting. Holzken has previously modelled for the lingerie brand but she was not chosen to be in this year’s show.

“Every girl has put in so much work just to be here,” another model said backstage.