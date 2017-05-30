Warning: You might want to stop eating before you watch/read on.

If you’ve ever tried (and subsequently failed at) beatboxing, you’ll know that the sounds some people are able to produce using only their mouth are pretty damn impressive.

Well now you can be reassured that whatever is going on with their vocal chords is probably something you don’t want happening to yours.

That is after professional Australian beatboxer Tom Thum and laryngeal surgeon Dr Matthew Broadhurst teamed up to create a “horrifyingly graphic” video that will make some people “spew in their laps”, according to Thum.

And he’s not wrong.