The reaction to Sean Spicer’s surprise cameo at the 69th annual Emmy Awards probably hasn’t gone the way organisers had hoped.

The former White House press secretary made an unexpected appearance on the awards ceremony stage, wheeling a podium similar to the one used on Saturday Night Live to mock him.

Shocked celebrities in the audience broke out in laughter at his arrival but viewers at home did not see the funny side and took to social media to express their outrage.

Many accused organisers of trying to normalise a former official who repeatedly lied to the American public in his role.