Vinnie Jones Vinnie Jones claims he was hacked after a photo of more than 100 dead foxes was posted to his Twitter account

Vinnie Jones has come under fire from animal lovers and campaigners after a photo of more than 100 dead foxes was posted to his Twitter account. The football-turned-actor faced a barrage of criticism over the image, which was posted alongside the message: “A real night lamping #foxes - anyone beat this?” Naturalist Chris Packham slammed the image, writing on social media: “To kill, then line up, photograph and then publicly celebrate this slaughter is psychopathic - end of. A product of the pitiful pitiless.”

Someone should tell Vinnie Jones the strength of a man cannot be judged by how many foxes he slaughters pic.twitter.com/fFHN5MmWtW — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) July 24, 2017

But Jones - who has publicly discussed his passion for hunting in the past - has denied that he posted the tweet, claiming he was hacked. “I have just woke up to see these tweets with fox pics, this is a hack, I’ve never seen this pic in my life and did NOT tweet. It is a HACK!” The tweet was deleted from Jones’ account on Saturday night.

I have just woke to see these tweets with fox pics , this is a hack ive never seen this pic in my life and did NOT twwet it is a HACK !!!!! — Vinnie Jones (@VinnieJones65) July 24, 2017

I am very sorry for the distress this HACKED picture has caused everyone i DONOT condone it in anyway — Vinnie Jones (@VinnieJones65) July 24, 2017

On going research has shown the picture was taken in australia AND loaded to the internet in australia more research to follow — Vinnie Jones (@VinnieJones65) July 24, 2017

According to the Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor, the photo was taken in Australia following a cull in Victoria. Jones told the Daily Mail: “It is absolutely nothing to do with me whatsoever. “I’d never seen the picture until this morning when I’d seen people going mad on Twitter saying I had done this and that. I was shaking, I’d never seen the picture, and I’d never seen that many foxes.” He added: “That is an attack on me. I don’t know how it has got on there.” But the former Wimbledon FC player’s insistence that he did not post the photo has done little to stop criticism directed at him.

Yes, I have just unfollowed Vinnie Jones for his disgusting tweet about "Lamping" foxes 🦊. He should hang his head in shame !! — Anne Scott (@Yorkschick) July 23, 2017

Boycott Vinnie Jones and his movies, this is sick, where is the joy in killing foxes? POS. pic.twitter.com/SiMl8dMTH9 — Les (@ansanaut) July 24, 2017

WTF?! Vinnie Jones 😱Cries "I've been hacked"

Yet he's laughing holding a dead fox & in front of 16 rabbits shot in 2 hours!

F😡cking sick 🤮 pic.twitter.com/DOIKbuIb34 — M!SS CH!EF 🐺 (@MissChiefWolf) July 25, 2017

In an interview with Shooting UK less than two weeks ago, Jones said that “lamping” - hunting animals at night using spotlights - was his favourite type of hunting. “I love pigeon shooting — building the hide, putting the decoys out,” the 52-year-old said. “It’s the same with rook and crow shooting. Lamping is probably my favourite. “I’ve spent a lot of money on customising my Land Rover for lamping. If the farmer has a fox problem I love going out and dealing with it for him.” Meanwhile, animal rights campaigners have said that the photo of the dead foxes shows “nothing less a massacre”.

how about this in 2 hours pal pic.twitter.com/5OR4FrfGHZ — Vinnie Jones (@VinnieJones65) January 27, 2017