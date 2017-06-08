This Vintage Pair Of Apple Trainers Are Expected To Sell For A Staggering $30,000

You might think that the prospect of Apple asking you to spend £1,000 on an iPhone 8 sounds outrageous, but wait till you see the latest price tag on their merchandise.

A pair of vintage Apple trainers, designed exclusively for their store employees in the early nineties, are now up for auction online.

And the starting bid for the ‘Computer Sneakers’ is a cool $15,000 (£11,590).

Apple

That’s not taking into account what the sellers, Heritage Auction, actually think they’ll end up selling for, an amount they pitch at more like $30,000 (£23k).

As it is believed only two pairs exist worldwide.

The white Adidas trainers are emblazoned with the Apple multi-coloured rainbow logo, the one used on their first colour desktop computer.

As well as the word ‘Apple’ just so everyone knows you’re the real deal.

According to Business Insider, the same pair of trainers were actually sold on eBay back in 2007 for a mere $79, but were then lost for several years, before being found again at a garage sale in San Francisco.