Vintage Pictures Of Kate Moss That Show Why She Is Still Our Favourite Supermodel

Kate Moss might be celebrating her 43rd birthday this year, but to us she is still as supermodel-worthy as the fresh faced 14-year-old spotted at JFK airport in 1988.
The Croydon queen has been a trailblazer and looking at these 21 vintage pictures, it’s not hard to see why.
-
Alan Davidson/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Highland Spring and Storm 'Face of Fashion' - 1993
-
Photo by Geoff Wilkinson/REX/Shutterstock
Paris, France - 1993
-
Photo by REX/Shutterstock
Bloomingdales Spring Sale Launch, New York, America - 1993
-
Photo by Neville Marriner/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock
Kate Moss - 1993
-
RICHARD YOUNG/REX/Shutterstock
'Swan' book launch at Books Etc, London - 1994
-
Kyle Ericksen/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock
Backstage at the Perry Ellis SS'93 show in New York, designer by Marc Jacobs - 1993
-
Photo by Geoff Wilkinson/REX/Shutterstock
Paris, France - 1993
-
Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Titanic Film premiere party, London - 1997
-
RICHARD YOUNG/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Jagger's party, London - 1999
-
Steve Wood/REX/Shutterstock
Fashion show, Milan, Italy - 1995
-
Steve Wood/REX/Shutterstock
Chanel Paris Fashion Show, France - 1997
-
STEVE WOOD/REX/Shutterstock
Kate Moss and Marc Jacobs, Marc Jacobs show, New York - 1998
-
Mark Large/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock
Launch of LFW
-
Dennis Stone/REX/Shutterstock
Heathrow Airport, London - 1998
-
Neville Marriner/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock
Bella Freud show, London - 1994
-
David Turner/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock
Kate Moss modeling a suit from the Calvin Klein fall collection - 1997
-
Eric Weiss/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock
Kate Moss at her 19th birthday party at The Sound Factory Bar, New York - 1993
-
APLA Benefit - 1994
-
Mark Large/ANL/REX/Shutterstock
Versace, Milan Fashion Show
-
Versace Fashion Show for SS'93, Paris, France - Jan 1993