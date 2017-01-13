STYLE

Vintage Pictures Of Kate Moss That Show Why She Is Still Our Favourite Supermodel

Happy Birthday Kate!

Kate Moss might be celebrating her 43rd birthday this year, but to us she is still as supermodel-worthy as the fresh faced 14-year-old spotted at JFK airport in 1988. 

The Croydon queen has been a trailblazer and looking at these 21 vintage pictures, it’s not hard to see why. 

  • Alan Davidson/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
    Highland Spring and Storm 'Face of Fashion' - 1993
  • Photo by Geoff Wilkinson/REX/Shutterstock
    Paris, France - 1993
  • Photo by REX/Shutterstock
    Bloomingdales Spring Sale Launch, New York, America - 1993
  • Photo by Neville Marriner/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock
    Kate Moss - 1993
  • RICHARD YOUNG/REX/Shutterstock
    'Swan' book launch at Books Etc, London - 1994
  • Kyle Ericksen/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock
    Backstage at the Perry Ellis SS'93 show in New York, designer by Marc Jacobs - 1993
  • Photo by Geoff Wilkinson/REX/Shutterstock
    Paris, France - 1993
  • Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
    Titanic Film premiere party, London - 1997
  • RICHARD YOUNG/REX/Shutterstock
    Jade Jagger's party, London - 1999
  • Steve Wood/REX/Shutterstock
    Fashion show, Milan, Italy - 1995 
  • Steve Wood/REX/Shutterstock
    Chanel Paris Fashion Show, France - 1997
  • STEVE WOOD/REX/Shutterstock
    Kate Moss and Marc Jacobs, Marc Jacobs show, New York - 1998 
  • Mark Large/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock
    Launch of LFW 
  • Dennis Stone/REX/Shutterstock
    Heathrow Airport, London - 1998
  • Neville Marriner/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock
    Bella Freud show, London - 1994
  • David Turner/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock
    Kate Moss modeling a suit from the Calvin Klein fall collection - 1997 
  • Eric Weiss/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock
    Kate Moss at her 19th birthday party at The Sound Factory Bar, New York - 1993 
  • BEI/BEI/Shutterstock
    APLA Benefit - 1994 
  • Mark Large/ANL/REX/Shutterstock
    Versace, Milan Fashion Show
  • RichardYoung/Rex
    Versace Fashion Show for SS'93, Paris, France - Jan 1993

