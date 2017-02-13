Viola Davis has said it’s important for people not to become complacent on the subject of diversity in film, admitting she thinks the issue is a long way off being resolved.

At last night’s (12 February) Baftas, Viola scooped the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in ‘Fences’, and she’s also been nominated in the same category at the Academy Awards, a year on from the #OscarsSoWhite controversy.

However, while far more Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) actors have been nominated in 2017 than in recent years, Viola has revealed she still anticipates a decline in diversity in the future.