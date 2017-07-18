The daily commute on the tube in London is typically, and often preferably, a solitary experience.

But it would seem the situation on the subway over in Brazil is very different.

One passenger, Zenaide Denardi from São Paulo, managed to get a crowded carriage singing and clapping along with her to a rendition of popular track Evidences by Brazilian duo Chitãozinho and Xororó.

The moment was caught on camera by some of Denardi’s coworkers and posted to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.