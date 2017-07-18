All Sections
    • NEWS
    18/07/2017 12:23 BST

    Video Of Commuters Singing On The Subway In Brazil Is Ridiculously Different To Travel In London

    You could say that's not the typical tube experience in the UK.

    The daily commute on the tube in London is typically, and often preferably, a solitary experience.

    But it would seem the situation on the subway over in Brazil is very different.

    One passenger, Zenaide Denardi from São Paulo, managed to get a crowded carriage singing and clapping along with her to a rendition of popular track Evidences by Brazilian duo Chitãozinho and Xororó.

    The moment was caught on camera by some of Denardi’s coworkers and posted to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

    Yes, it’s all nice and wholesome and everything but we can’t help but imagine Londoners in that situation looking very awkward and wishing their number of stops away.

