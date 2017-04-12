Virgin Media Accidentally Blocks Facebook, Messenger And Instagram

This story has been updated.

Trying to access Facebook, Messenger or Instagram through Virgin Media broadband? Best to check in again later.

The internet service provider has accidentally blocked the popular social networks and is swiftly working on a fix.

The Inquirer was first to report that a domain name system (DNS) error is preventing access to Facebook services. (Facebook owns Instagram.)

And a Virgin customer service tweet spotted by Engadget confirmed that DNS issues were to blame for the failed connections.