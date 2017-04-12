Virgin Media Accidentally Blocks Facebook, Messenger And Instagram

This story has been updated.
Trying to access Facebook, Messenger or Instagram through Virgin Media broadband? Best to check in again later.
The internet service provider has accidentally blocked the popular social networks and is swiftly working on a fix.
The Inquirer was first to report that a domain name system (DNS) error is preventing access to Facebook services. (Facebook owns Instagram.)
And a Virgin customer service tweet spotted by Engadget confirmed that DNS issues were to blame for the failed connections.
The BBC reported that users had been affected by the issue since Tuesday evening and that it’s set to continue until 15:40 BST 12 April.
Virgin Media has more than 5.2 million customers in the UK.
Update: Virgin Media sent the following statement to HuffPost UK.
“We have now investigated an issue which meant some Virgin Media customers were intermittently not able to access Facebook and Instagram. This was due to an interconnect router going down on Virgin Media’s network meaning that some of our DNS requests were not able to contact Facebook servers. Our fault has now been fixed and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”