Vitamins Could Protect You From Air Pollution

Vitamin B may offer protection against the negative impacts of air pollution on the human body, according to a new study from the USA.

A team from the University of California, Berkeley, has been trialing the vitamin supplements as a way for individuals to potentially guard themselves against long-term damage at a cellular level.

They found that three high doses of pills could “completely offset” damage caused by fine particle matter, known as PM2.5.

However, they are keen to stress that the study was very small-scale (with only ten people involved) and, although initial results are promising, the findings need much more stringent investigation. For example, follow-up studies in heavily polluted cities such as Beijing or Mexico City.