    • STYLE
    23/01/2017 13:45 GMT

    Pamela Anderson Turns 'Warrior' For SS17 Vivienne Westwood Campaign

    It's a powerful statement about preventing climate change.

    Pamela Anderson has reprised her role as the face of Vivienne Westwood.

    The former ‘Baywatch’ star posed for the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood SS17 campaign, shot by acclaimed photographer Juergen Teller.

    Speaking to Dazed, Anderson described her shoot with Teller as having an “apocalyptic feel”.

    The Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood SS17 campaign, inspired by the Mediterranean.

    A photo posted by Vivienne Westwood

    ”A warrior comes over me and it feels like life and death,” she said of posing for the image above.

    “How will we survive the climate and over population? We may all become cannibals - or eat rocks.”

    Westwood herself is a passionate campaigner against climate change, and is currently calling on the fashion industry to switch to eco-friendly energy sources.

    Last week it was announced the designer has transitioned to green energy and green gas with Ecotricity, at the majority of her UK premises, with the aim to be entirely supplied by the sustainable energy company by next year.

    See what inspired the people behind the campaign and watch Vivienne's full conversation with @pamelaanderson

    A video posted by Vivienne Westwood

    “We must all demand a fast transition to clean energy,” Westwood said in an official statement.

    “We require a green economy for human life to remain sustainable and flourish. It is so ridiculously easy to switch to green energy.”

