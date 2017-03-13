Easily mistaken for a normal lip balm, the Feminine Lips Stick is intended to “use on your labia and your entire vulvar skin liberally and as needed or desired throughout the day.”

According to VMagic, their product is made from 100% natural ingredients - from organic avocado oil, beeswax and honey - and free from synthetic dyes, fragrances and more.

Who knew we were supposed to be moisturising down there? Thanks to Teen Vogue we do now.

From Emma Watson’s shout-out to fur-oil to Khloe Kardashian’s latest blog on how to “keep your lady parts happy”, it seems to be a hot topic of the moment. With Kardashian telling us she’s a fan of VMagic’s Vulva Care & Intimate Skin Cream, which she says is “like Aquaphor for your vagina!”

Dr Helen Webberley, the dedicated GP for Oxford Online Pharmacy, explains the benefits of moisturising your vagina:



“As we age, the skin around the vagina can become thin and dry, which can be extremely uncomfortable. The symptoms tend to worsen during the menopause, due to a decrease in the levels of the female hormone, oestrogen.



”Because of the nature of the condition it can be a difficult thing for women to discuss and as such it often goes untreated. Products, such as the one mentioned, can provide some relief and for many, simply knowing such products are available to purchase helps in ‘normalising’ the condition.



”Whatever products women choose to use, it is important to bear in mind that the intimate area has a very carefully balanced pH and maintaining that pH is important for vaginal health.”

With a tagline of: “Because your other lips get chapped, too!” We’re not sure how seriously we’ll be taking this new addition to our beauty routine. But, you know, everyday’s a school day.”