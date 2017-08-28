If the MTV Video Music Awards is known for anything, it’s outrageous fashion choices .

From Lil’ Kim’s nipple tassle to Lady Gaga’s meat dress, the red carpet is never a let down.

This year, the outfits to send heads turning include Mel B’s so-called ‘revenge dress’ and Pink wearing a three-piece suit alongside her daughter.

And one trend that shows no sign of slowing down is this “nearly naked” outfits, where celebs wear sheer dresses that flash some serious skin.

Take it away, ladies.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: 21 Savage, Amber Rose arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Steve Granitz via Getty Images INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Demi Lovato arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Hailey Baldwin arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Olivia Munn arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Danny Moloshok / Reuters 2017 MTV Video Music Awards ? Photo Room ? Inglewood, California, U.S., 27/08/2017 - Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Danny Moloshok / Reuters 2017 MTV Video Music Awards ? Arrivals ? Inglewood, California, U.S., 27/08/2017 - Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Danny Moloshok / Reuters 2017 MTV Video Music Awards ? Photo Room ? Inglewood, California, U.S., 27/08/2017 - Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Steve Granitz via Getty Images INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Vanessa Hudgens arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)