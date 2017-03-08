Vogue Williams was left devastated when she was left unable to compete in this year’s ‘The Jump’, but she’s now revealed plans to make up for her no-show.

Last month, Vogue was training for the reality TV show in Austria when a knee injury forced her to pull out of the competition.

Despite this - and the fact the show has a reputation for leaving contestants needing medical treatment - she’s eager to get back on the slopes, and has already signed up for the 2018 series.