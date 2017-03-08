Vogue Williams was left devastated when she was left unable to compete in this year’s ‘The Jump’, but she’s now revealed plans to make up for her no-show.
Last month, Vogue was training for the reality TV show in Austria when a knee injury forced her to pull out of the competition.
Despite this - and the fact the show has a reputation for leaving contestants needing medical treatment - she’s eager to get back on the slopes, and has already signed up for the 2018 series.
Speaking to The Sun, she explained: “I’ve already signed up for next series. I can’t wait to try again.
“Having to pull out injured hasn’t put me off at all. If anything it’s made me more determined to win next time.
“Even though I never got to compete officially it was still one of the best experiences of my life. The way I look at it I would be more crazy not to sign up to be honest.”
Since Vogue’s exit, a number of other stars have left the series, starting with Sir Bradley Wiggins, who quit after fracturing a bone in his leg.
Caprice was the next to leave, though the exact reason for her decision were not made clear, while “personal reasons” caused rugby player Gareth Jones to announce his exit on Wednesday (8 January), just days before the final.