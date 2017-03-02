13 Stupid Things People Assume If You Are Choosing To Not Have Sex

We are lead to believe that with the arrival of dating apps, millennials are able to hop between beds with a single right swipe.
But recent studies have actually shown that more and more young people are opting out of sex entirely, with 15% of 20 to 24-year-olds classifying themselves as ‘sexually inactive’ or celibate.
And while it is entirely your own choice, anyone who has tried a sexless period will know that is not quite how other people always see it.
These are 13 things that people assume if your bedroom is currently a no-entry zone.
1. That you must be a virgin.
2. That you hate naked bodies.
3. That you must not masturbate either.
4. That you will be celibate until you are married.
5. That you’ve only ever had terrible sex.
6. That you are a secret nun.
7. That you are judging other people for having sex.
8. That you wish everyone else has a terrible sex life.
9. That you must never get dates.
10. That you are making a political statement.
11. That you just can’t be bothered to shave your legs.
12. That this is your way of explaining why you never get laid.
13. That you don’t know what you’re missing out on.
Wrong, wrong, wrong.