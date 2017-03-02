13 Stupid Things People Assume If You Are Choosing To Not Have Sex

We are lead to believe that with the arrival of dating apps, millennials are able to hop between beds with a single right swipe.

But recent studies have actually shown that more and more young people are opting out of sex entirely, with 15% of 20 to 24-year-olds classifying themselves as ‘sexually inactive’ or celibate.

And while it is entirely your own choice, anyone who has tried a sexless period will know that is not quite how other people always see it.

These are 13 things that people assume if your bedroom is currently a no-entry zone.

1. That you must be a virgin.