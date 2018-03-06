When you think of the word ‘muscle car’ it’s likely that the gas-guzzling icons such as the old Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro will immediately spring to mind.

While iconic, they are not environmentally friendly cars, they never have been. Buying and owning one comes with the acceptance that you are sacrificing some part of the ozone layer for your own pleasure.

Volvo however thinks it has a solution to this moral problem and it’s called the Polestar 1.