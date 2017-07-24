The latest product to fall flat on its face is ‘The Perfect V’, a beauty cream to ‘highlight’, ‘soften’ and ‘illuminate’ your vulva.

From womb detoxing pearls to tightening sticks, every so often a new product hits the market telling women to their genitals aren’t beautiful enough.

Like many products for women’s genitals, the brand doesn’t dare utter the word ‘vulva’.

Instead, the company opt for “it” or “V”. Charming.

“We wax it, sugar it, shave it, pierce it, tattoo it, dye it, monogram it – and sometimes even sunbathe it and after all that we expect it to remain beautiful?,” the brand wrote.

“The delicate skin on our face and décolleté receives our attention day and night after far less strenuous treatment, but when it comes to our “V”— forget it. Until now…”

The product even contains a ‘luminious iridescent colour to add some extra prettiness to the V’ - along with Vitamin E and Elderflower.

One social media user on Instagram summed up exactly how we feel about this product: “My vulva is already perfect. Hairy and beautiful.”

And Twitter users didn’t hold back either.