The cameras will be following Ian and his team during and post Charter Renewal reacting to the BBC’s new mission statement: to do More Of Less, which as Anna Rampton ( Sarah Parish ), Head of Output, describes as being about “Putting what we do best front and centre and about identifying better ways of doing less of it more”.

The BBC’s Head of Values, Ian Fletcher ( Hugh Bonneville ), is once again throwing open the revolving doors to New Broadcasting House to allow cameras to film series three of ‘W1A’.

Following two hit previous series, ‘W1A’ will return with stars Hugh Bonneville as Ian Fletcher, Jessica Hynes as Siobhan Sharpe, Sarah Parish as Anna Rampton, Jason Watkins as Simon Harwood, Monica Dolan as Tracey Pritchard, and Nina Sosanya as Lucy Freeman.

Ian Fletcher, Head of Values, says: “We are lucky to have the cameras back at an exciting time for the BBC. In a period where we’re looking to identify as many Creative Efficiency Opportunities as possible we’ve been faced with some tough choices, but the good news about that is that in lots of ways tough choices are actually easier than easy choices because there are fewer options to choose from so that’s all good.”

Filming starts next month and the third series will be broadcast on BBC Two later this year.

Shane Allen, Controller, Comedy Commissioning, says: “It’s commendable that the team are able to increase the funniness of this series by 20-25% year on year with just 54% of the original budget. This beautifully crafted series provides the answer to the age old phrase: ‘If these walls could speak’, in our case it turns out they’d talk bollocks.”

Patrick Holland, Channel Editor, BBC Two, says: “I tried to kill this but Tony thought we should push ahead...a brilliant comedy gem returns to Two.”