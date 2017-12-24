Wagamama has apologised after a manager told London staff they would face disciplinary action for calling in sick over the Christmas period.

Unite the Union on Sunday posted a picture of a note left on a rota at the North Finchley branch that warned employees that it was the responsibility of ill staff to find colleagues to cover shifts.

‘No calling in sick’, was written in bold lettering.

The chain has since apolgised, explaining that the manager had feared team member shortages over the busy festive period, and had, “regrettably decided to take this highly unusual approach”.