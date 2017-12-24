Wagamama has apologised after a manager told London staff they would face disciplinary action for calling in sick over the Christmas period.
Unite the Union on Sunday posted a picture of a note left on a rota at the North Finchley branch that warned employees that it was the responsibility of ill staff to find colleagues to cover shifts.
‘No calling in sick’, was written in bold lettering.
The chain has since apolgised, explaining that the manager had feared team member shortages over the busy festive period, and had, “regrettably decided to take this highly unusual approach”.
Unite union posted a picture of the rota on Facebook which included a note below that read: “No calling in sick! may I remind you that if you are unable to come in for your shift it is your responsibility to find someone to cover your shift.
“Calling in sick during the next 2 weeks will result in disciplinary action being taken.”
The restaurant chain said the rule was “strictly not company policy”.
A Wagamama spokesperson said: “Following reports of a notice posted in our North Finchley restaurant we can confirm this was an isolated incident and is strictly not company employment policy.
“The manager involved feared team member shortages over the festive period and regrettably decided to take this highly unusual approach.
“As a company we treat all our team with the greatest respect and understand and appreciate the hard work they all do. We sincerely apologise for what has happened and wish all our team members and customers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”