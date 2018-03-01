Waist Size Linked To Higher Heart Attack Risk In Women, Study Finds

Women who carry fat on their waists, instead of their hips, are more likely to suffer a heart attack, a study has suggested.

Researchers at the University of Oxford said the waist-to-hip ratio was also a better indicator of the likelihood of a heart attack than a person’s body mass index (BMI).

Dr Sanne Peters, who led the study, said: “Our findings show that looking at how fat tissue is distributed in the body – especially in women – can give us more insight into the risk of heart attack than measures of general obesity.

