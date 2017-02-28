Waiters Share The Strangest Things People Have Ever Ordered In A Restaurant

We Brits aren’t renowned for kicking up a fuss in public places (especially in environments that might result in you having your food tampered with by a disgruntled member of staff). But after reading this Reddit thread, it seems that most waiters have much bigger problems on their plate than you asking for the bill twice. Here are some of the weirdest things ever asked for in restaurants.

PeopleImages via Getty Images

“I work in a fancy restaurant, so I don’t get a lot of super weird, but what’s annoying and weird to me is coming to a restaurant that’s around $50/person and ordering water with lots of lemons and some sugar packets and then attempting to make your own lemonade there at the table to save two bucks. Either just drink water or just order a drink!” -GetOutTheWayBanana “Two women ordered onion rings. The lady asked for a cup of the sauce at the bottom of the plate. Ma’am that is actually fryer grease not a sauce. She looked at him and said: ‘I don’t care what it is just get me a cup of it’. He went to the back, ladled out a soup cup of fryer grease and brought it out. The woman seasoned the grease with salt and pepper and went to town.” -Fischera1982 “The weirdest order I got was from a guy who wanted a steak so well done that no juice would come out of it. Took like a half hour to grill it up that way and surprise surprise, it was really bad. It looked like I was giving him the sole of a shoe.” -panascope

“I used to work in an Indian takeaway. The number of people who’d call up and seemed to just order whatever the hell they wanted as if they’d never even looked at the menu. One guy called and tried to order a pizza. I assumed he had gotten the wrong number and told him we were an Indian food place. He was like: “Yeah that’s cool, just throw some Indian stuff on a pizza that’ll do!” No sir... it won’t.” -DylanDr “Lady ordered our house salad dressing on the side, pretty standard affair. When it came out she ordered a shot of gin. I brought it out and she dumped it on the salad. Certainly a red wine vinaigrette is a thing, and I know even some dressing have a splash of spirits, but straight gin? She saw my look of amazement and disgust and she just said: “You gotta season the salad”.” -anix421 “I was a waitress at Red Lobster in Southern California. This older German lady would come in regularly and pick a lobster out of the tank. She would demand it gets boiled alive and whole, DO NOT GUT IT OR CLEAN it and bring it to her. She would eat the intestines and all the shit you are legally supposed to clean out of the lobster before serving it. We always accommodated her, and her Pomeranian who sat at the table with her.” -Ftw_dabs69ish