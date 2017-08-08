Waitrose has become the second UK supermarket to reduce the price of sanitary products in order to cover the cost of the “tampon tax” on behalf of customers.

Back in March 2016 George Osborne suggested the 5% levy on sanitary products would soon be scrapped, but due to Brexit holdups, it’s thought we could be now paying the tax until April 2018.

In the meantime, Waitrose has committed to reducing the cost of sanitary items by 5%, effectively removing the cost of VAT for its customers.

The move follows a similar announcement by Tesco last week.